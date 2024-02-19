Bicester paedophile jailed for 10 years after being found guilty of raping child under 13

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A paedophile from Bicester has been sentenced to 10 years in jail after he was found guilty of raping a child under the age of 13.

Hayden Nolan, 31, of Bernwood Road, was sentenced to 10 years in prison at Oxford Crown Court on Friday (16 February).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police has said that due to the danger he poses the judge gave an extended sentence and ordered him to serve at least two thirds in prison, rather than the usual half, and serve an extra five years on licence.

Hayden Nolan

Nolan was also given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and he will be on the sex offenders register for life. A jury unanimously found Nolan guilty of two counts each of rape of a child under 13, assault of a child under 13 by penetration, and sexual assault of a child under 13 on 7 December last year.

Thames Valley Police found that Nolan raped and sexually assaulted a child under 13 numerous times. He was charged by the police force on 15 December 2022.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Bryn Smith, of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “The judge found Hayden Nolan to be a danger to the public because of his disgusting offending.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Nolan will now have a long time in prison to consider his actions, and will have to spend an extra five years on licence.

“I hope that now the court proceedings come to a conclusion, it provides the victim some closure and helps her to move on with her life.

“I would always encourage anyone who has been the victim of any sexual offence to come forward, no matter what the passage of time, and report it to police by calling 101, visiting a police station or via our website.