An Aylesbury teenager was sentenced to over two-and-a-half years in jail yesterday (10 November).

Haseeb Zaman, 19, of Fairfax Crescent, was sentenced to two years and seven months in prison at Aylesbury Crown Court.

Zaman pleaded guilty to one count of being concerned in the supply of a controlled class B drug – namely cannabis and one count of possession of criminal property.

Haseeb Zaman

His sentence relates to an incident from 10 March this year when Zaman was stopped and searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Thames Valley Police then searched a property linked to the teenager, which uncovered some cannabis and a large quantity of cash.

Investigating officer, PC James Gordon, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “Haseeb Zaman was an established cannabis dealer.

“He had no other choice but to plead guilty in this case and will now serve a prison sentence as a result of his criminal activity.