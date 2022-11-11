News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Aylesbury teenager jailed on cannabis dealing charges

“He had no other choice but to plead guilty”, police say

By James Lowson
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Nov 2022, 5:08pm

An Aylesbury teenager was sentenced to over two-and-a-half years in jail yesterday (10 November).

Haseeb Zaman, 19, of Fairfax Crescent, was sentenced to two years and seven months in prison at Aylesbury Crown Court.

Zaman pleaded guilty to one count of being concerned in the supply of a controlled class B drug – namely cannabis and one count of possession of criminal property.

Haseeb Zaman

Most Popular

Read More
Thames Valley Police specialist force claims £1m worth of machinery

His sentence relates to an incident from 10 March this year when Zaman was stopped and searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Thames Valley Police then searched a property linked to the teenager, which uncovered some cannabis and a large quantity of cash.

Investigating officer, PC James Gordon, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “Haseeb Zaman was an established cannabis dealer.

Advertisement

“He had no other choice but to plead guilty in this case and will now serve a prison sentence as a result of his criminal activity.

“I hope that this conviction will serve as a warning to others who seek to profit from criminality, that Thames Valley Police will not tolerate drug dealing and we will work hard to bring offenders to justice.”