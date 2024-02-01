Aylesbury prison officer explains importance of open conversations with prisoners

Prison officer Lawson Sealy

A prison officer working in Aylesbury has explained the importance in having open conversations with prisoners.

Speaking as part of Time to Talk Day (1 February) Lawson Sealy, 43, discussed how he uses his own experiences with mental health to support prisoners at HMP Aylesbury. He has done this in the hope more people will speak up at a time when there is a national focus on mental health.

Officer Sealy became a prison officer two years ago having previously worked as a bus and coach driver from the age of 18.

After being made redundant, he decided to join the prison service as he had always been interested in rehabilitation. He believes that the role at HMP Aylesbury suits him perfectly as he has been able to use his communication skills on prison wings to help others, and he now sees himself staying in the prison service for many years to come.

Officer Sealy said: “Prisons are portrayed on TV as really tough places to work, but since joining HMP Aylesbury I have found it to be completely different.

“What a lot of people don’t realise is that prison officers have to be lots of different things at once - including a counsellor for prisoners who may be having a difficult time.

“As a prison officer, it’s not my job to judge people, but to keep everyone safe and help prisoners to turn their lives around - often this comes down to being there as someone they can talk to.

“A close family member suffers with her mental health, so I have quite a bit of experience of dealing with these types of issues. Because I am dealing with it in my personal life, it helps me to support prisoners who are struggling - I like to think I can do that in a way that is settling for them and a way that they respect.

“I have chats with a lot of prisoners and it’s nice that they can talk to me and know that I am trying to help them along the way as much as possible.

“Being able to talk is a fundamental part of my role as a prison officer but it’s also crucial for dealing with mental health more generally. The more people can open up and share how they are feeling, the better.”

Officer Sealy is taking part in a London to Brighton bike ride to raise money for the charity Rethink Mental Health this June. He added: “If someone is thinking about being prison officer, and it’s something they want to do, I’d urge them to just go for it. They shouldn’t be put off how it’s portrayed in the media, it might actually be something they love – like I do.”