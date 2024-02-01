Hertfordshire Police appeal for witnesses after victim attacked in Tring pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been treated for serious eye injuries after he was attacked in a Tring pub.

Police are seeking information and witnesses after the incident in The Black Horse on Frogmore Street shortly before midnight on Saturday December 16.

It is reported that the victim was punched in the face by another man, resulting in serious eye injuries which required hospital treatment.

Police are looking for information.

PC Jake Smith said the man had only just felt able to consent to a public information appeal.

He explained: “We have been investigating this assault since it was reported to us in December, and supporting the victim as he receives ongoing treatment for his injuries. It has been an understandably difficult time for him, and he has only just felt able to consent to a public appeal for information.

“Therefore, I am now appealing for anyone who may have been in the pub on the night to trace their memory back in case they witnessed the incident or the lead up to it. The pub would have been busy given that it was the penultimate weekend before Christmas, so we are hoping that some of the other customers present will be able to help us with our enquiries.

“If you have any information about the assault, no matter how significant or insignificant you believe it may be, please contact me.”

Email PC Smith on [email protected] or information can be reported to the police website or by calling. 101, quoting reference 41/100788/23.