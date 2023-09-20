It happened overnight and an appeal has been launched to find it

An appeal has been launched to find the van of popular Aylesbury Panto star La Voix.

It is believed that the tour van was stolen overnight in Dunstable.

The Bucks-based performer sent out a tearful video on her Facebook page begging whoever stole the van to return her outfits.

At approximately 1am this morning (20 September), the van, which contains equipment and costumes estimated to be valued at £30,000, was taken from the Dunstable area.

La Voix, who owns a business in Aylesbury, is currently touring the country on her Red Ambition tour, and is supposed to be performing in Hereford this evening.

The drag star is scheduled to be on the road until appearing on the West End in early October. Anyone with information about the theft should make contact via email here.

La Voix is perhaps best known to Aylesbury readers for multiple appearances at the Waterside Theatre during pantomime season.