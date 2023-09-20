News you can trust since 1832
Register
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Aylesbury Panto favourite and former Britain's Got Talent star La Voix makes tearful appeal after tour van and equipment worth thousands is stolen

It happened overnight and an appeal has been launched to find it
By James Lowson
Published 20th Sep 2023, 12:39 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 14:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

An appeal has been launched to find the van of popular Aylesbury Panto star La Voix.

It is believed that the tour van was stolen overnight in Dunstable.

The Bucks-based performer sent out a tearful video on her Facebook page begging whoever stole the van to return her outfits.

Most Popular
La VoixLa Voix
La Voix

At approximately 1am this morning (20 September), the van, which contains equipment and costumes estimated to be valued at £30,000, was taken from the Dunstable area.

Read More
Police appeal launched to find missing teenage girl with links to Aylesbury and ...

La Voix, who owns a business in Aylesbury, is currently touring the country on her Red Ambition tour, and is supposed to be performing in Hereford this evening.

The drag star is scheduled to be on the road until appearing on the West End in early October. Anyone with information about the theft should make contact via email here.

It was taken overnightIt was taken overnight
It was taken overnight

La Voix is perhaps best known to Aylesbury readers for multiple appearances at the Waterside Theatre during pantomime season.

This year the star is performing at Wycombe Swan Theatre’s pantomime production of Beauty and The Beast.