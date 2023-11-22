Aylesbury man who had nearly £20k of cocaine at his house jailed for drug dealing and driving dangerously
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man from Aylesbury has been jailed after he admitted to drug dealing charges and driving dangerously.
Daniel Forde, 24, of Intalbury Avenue, Aylesbury, was sentenced to two years and 10 months in prison at Aylesbury Crown Court last Wednesday (15 November).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Forde pleaded guilty to one count each of possession with intent to supply cocaine and being involved in the supply of the class A drug, dangerous driving and possession of a criminal property.
Shortly before 3pm on 16 August this year, officers saw Forde conduct a suspected drug deal in his car on Mount Pleasant.
Thames Valley Police attempted to stop Forde but he drove off, barging his way past and clipping an unmarked police car to make his escape.
He returned to his home address where officers attempted to detain him once again.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Forde escaped on foot, but was hit by a car as he ran across a road, he got back up and continued to spring away before he was stopped by the police.
Thames Valley Police officers searched his address and found £18,300-worth of cocaine and £16,626 in cash. He was charged the following day.
Investigating officer PC Gary Ratcliffe, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We continue to tackle drug supply, offering no respite for offenders.
“I hope this conviction sends yet another clear message and reminder that if you are involved in the supply of drugs, you will be arrested, charged and sent to prison.”
Thames Valley Police referred the arrest to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, no evidence of misconduct was found.