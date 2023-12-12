Police launch fresh appeal in hunt for Tring man wanted over controlling behaviour, criminal damage and threats to kill
Hertfordshire Police officers are re-appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who is wanted.
Frank Lane, aged 24, of Cheddington Lane in Tring, is wanted in connection with theft of a motor vehicle, coercive controlling behaviour, criminal damage and threats to kill.
Lane has links to Surrey, Essex and Kent.
Anyone who has seen Lane, or has information on his whereabouts, should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/94726/23. You can report also information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.
For immediate sightings, do not approach and call 999.
Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.