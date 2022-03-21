Aylesbury man sentenced to eight years in jail for 'vile' child sexual abuse offences

An Aylesbury man has been sentenced to eight years in jail for child sexual abuse offences committed over 30 years ago.

Andrew Bleasdale, 52, of Claydon Path, Aylesbury, was also handed an additional one-year suspended sentence at a hearing at Warwick Crown Court on Thursday (17 March).

Bleasdale was found guilty of 10 different counts of sexual abuse charges, following an eight-day trial last month at Worcester Crown Court.

He was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court

Among the crimes the 52-year-old was found guilty of was oral rape, indecency with a child and indecent assault.

Now, he is on the sex offenders register for the rest of his life.

West Mercia Police first spoke to Bleasdale when he was questioned under caution in December 2018 and was subsequently charged with 14 offences of rape and sexual assault on a child under 13.

The offences took place between May 1983 and February 1989 against a girl aged between four and nine.

DC Shelley Aplin, who led the investigation, said: "Andrew displayed no regret during the trial and I hope this will send a strong message to any perpetrators of sexual abuse that no matter how long ago the offences were, we will investigate and seek justice.

"It is often hard for victims to come forward but when they pluck up the courage to do I can assure them that they will be believed and we will make sure they have the right support as the case progresses.

"I would like to pay tribute to this survivor for her bravery in coming forward and hope that the outcome of the trial will allow her to get on with the rest of her life."

Victims of sexual assault who feel they need support can contact the West Mercia's Advice Line.