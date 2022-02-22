Aylesbury man found guilty of 10 'disgusting and vile' child sexual abuse charges

An Aylesbury man was found guilty of 10 different child abuse charges at Worcester Crown Court yesterday (21 February).

A jury found Andrew Bleasdale, aged 52, of Claydon Path, Aylesbury, guilty of 10 counts of child abuse including: oral rape, indecency with a child and indecent assault.

West Mercia Police officers arrested and subsequently charged Bleasdale on 14 different offences including rape and sexual assault on a child under 13 years of age, in December 2018.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EDITORIAL STOCK IMAGE. PHOTO: SHUTTERSTOCK

Bleasdale who pleaded not guilty to all 14 offences which relate to incidents that happened 30 years ago, will return for sentencing at Warwick Crown Court on Thursday 17 March.

The court heard he committed the crimes when the victim was aged between three and nine years old.

Speaking after the conviction, the victim of Bleasdale's crimes said being able to 'air our secret in public has freed us'.

"Words cannot convey the devastating impact this has had on me, though I have never let the horrific things inflicted upon me in my childhood define my life," the victim said via West Mercia Police.

He was found guilty at Worcester Crown Court yesterday

"I often think that if people could see the emotional scars that I carry they would recoil from me in horror.

"I have had to disclose my disgusting and vile secrets with strangers, people that I would never want to know the tremendous shame I have carried within me for so long.

"I have put my faith into the hands of the police and justice system and finding the strength to do so has been incredibly hard.

"So much has been out of my control and the feeling of being powerless has taken me back to my childhood where my innocence was taken from me in the worst possible way.

"Allowing our family to finally air our secret in public has freed us.

"As a family we are fractured, we are bruised and we are sore. But we are not broken.

"We’re now able to talk about this together more openly and we can now begin a healing process, something we have needed to do for so many years."

DC Shelley Aplin, who led the investigation, said: "I hope this will send a strong message to any perpetrators of sexual abuse that no matter how long ago the offences were we will investigate and seek justice for the victim.

"It is often hard for victims to come forward but when they pluck up the courage to do I can assure them that they will be believed and we will make sure they have the right support as the case progresses.

"I would like to pay tribute to this victim for her bravery in coming forward and hope that the outcome of the trial will allow her to get on with the rest of her life."

Victims of sexual assault who feel they need support can contact the West Mercia's Advice Line.