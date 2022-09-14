Aylesbury man sentenced for manslaughter of his father after 'sustained attack' in Wendover

Courtnay Bamford, 37, of Griffin Lane, Aylesbury, pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility at Reading Crown Court on 17 February.

Yesterday (13 September), he was sentenced to a medical facility under Section 37 and 41 of the Mental Health Act 1983.

Thames Valley Police investigators have described the incident as a “tragedy”, as the son was suffering with undiagnosed paranoid schizophrenia at the time of the offence.

He pleaded guilty to a diminished charge at Reading Crown Court earlier this year

John Bamford, Courtnay’s father was killed by his son on the afternoon of Tuesday 6 April 2021 in Wendover.

John, who was 77 at the time, suffered multiple blunt force injuries in a sustained attack.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. A post mortem established the cause of death as multiple injuries.

Three days later, Courtnay was arrested and charged with the offences he later admitted to.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Blaik said: “During the course of the investigation, it was established that Courtnay Bamford was suffering from undiagnosed paranoid schizophrenia at the time of the offence.

“This was a tragic incident which has resulted in the death of John Bamford, and his son being convicted of his manslaughter.

“This terrible event has had a profound effect on the family as well as friends and neighbours that saw the dreadful events unfold in Aylesbury Road in Wendover on the afternoon of Tuesday 6 April last year.

“I am satisfied that we have brought this case to court to establish the truth as to what happened and that Courtnay Bamford has pleaded guilty to the charges against him.

“The family have supported this difficult investigation throughout and I am very grateful for their bravery and support. The court heard from Giles, John Bamford’s son, about the impact these awful events have had on him and the rest of the family which was incredibly moving.

“Our thoughts continue to be with John’s’ family and friends at this difficult time.”