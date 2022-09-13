Buckingham man jailed for 17 years for sickening child sexual offences in Milton Keynes

Christian Norris of Meadway in Buckingham carried out the offences in Milton Keynes between June 2007 and May 2021.

He pleaded guilty at Aylesbury Crown Court to four counts of assault of a child by penetration, three counts of making indecent photographs of a child, one count of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and one count of sexual assault of a child.

He was sentenced to 17 years and six months in prison and will be on the sex offenders register for life.

Christian Norris has been jailed for 17 years for sex offences against a child

Norris was charged on 18 June this year.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Victoria McEwen, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “A very dangerous man has been sentenced and will now serve a substantial prison sentence. His horrendous crimes were committed against the most vulnerable in our society.

“I would like to thank the victim and the victim’s family for their support throughout this investigation and hope the outcome will provide some closure for them.

“I hope Norris uses his time in prison to reflect on his wholly unacceptable behaviour.