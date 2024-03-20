Aylesbury man named and charged in connection with assault and attempted car theft

He is due back in court next month
By James Lowson
Published 20th Mar 2024, 12:42 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man from Aylesbury has been named and charged by the police on suspicion of committing assault and attempting to steal a car.

Mohamed Zourhi, aged 18, of Vale Road, Aylesbury was charged on Thursday (14 March). He has been charged with causing actual bodily harm, attempted theft of a motor vehicle, conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle and burglary of a dwelling.

Read More
Inconsiderate motorists get away with 'dangerous' parking on pavements in Aylesb...
He was formally charged by the police last weekHe was formally charged by the police last week
He was formally charged by the police last week
Most Popular

Thames Valley Police has confirmed the charges relate to incidents that occurred between 16 June last year and 16 February this year.

Zourhi appeared at Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (14 March) and has been remanded in custody to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on 22 April.