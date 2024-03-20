Aylesbury man named and charged in connection with assault and attempted car theft
A man from Aylesbury has been named and charged by the police on suspicion of committing assault and attempting to steal a car.
Mohamed Zourhi, aged 18, of Vale Road, Aylesbury was charged on Thursday (14 March). He has been charged with causing actual bodily harm, attempted theft of a motor vehicle, conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle and burglary of a dwelling.
Thames Valley Police has confirmed the charges relate to incidents that occurred between 16 June last year and 16 February this year.
Zourhi appeared at Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (14 March) and has been remanded in custody to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on 22 April.