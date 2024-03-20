Aylesbury man named and charged in connection with assault and attempted car theft

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man from Aylesbury has been named and charged by the police on suspicion of committing assault and attempting to steal a car.

Mohamed Zourhi, aged 18, of Vale Road, Aylesbury was charged on Thursday (14 March). He has been charged with causing actual bodily harm, attempted theft of a motor vehicle, conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle and burglary of a dwelling.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed the charges relate to incidents that occurred between 16 June last year and 16 February this year.