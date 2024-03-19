Inconsiderate motorists get away with 'dangerous' parking on pavements in Aylesbury due to penalty restrictions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents in Aylesbury are calling on the Government to update laws surrounding councils’ powers to prosecute drivers parking on pavements.

People in Aylesbury have sent recent photos of drivers parking on pavements by busy roads.

One resident contacted The Bucks Herald to raise awareness of the current law around vehicles blocking pavements.

Parked vehicles in King Edward Avenue

Outside of London authorities in England cannot issue a Penalty Charge Notice in such instances and it is a matter for the police force.

Aylesbury resident, Tony Rawlins, contacted this newspaper to raise awareness around persistent pavement parking on Prince Rupert Drive in Buckingham Park.

He said: “Pedestrians including mothers with children having to walk on the road risking their safety because of these vehicles. We need to have legislation quickly applied throughout the country.

"This is mad. I saw a woman pushing a pram and she had to go onto the road. Most of the places in Aylesbury have places to park, but drivers don’t bother, they just leave their cars on the pavement.”

More cars parked on pavements during the school run in Aylesbury

With the police focused on harder crimes and more serious offences he believes there is a loophole which is being exploited, not just in Buckingham Park, but throughout Aylesbury.

Tom Walsh also contacted The Herald to point out problem areas where parking rules are ignored, he said: “Pavement parking is a big problem on King Edward Avenue near the corner of Hazell Avenue at 8-9am and 3-4pm due to school run parents at St Edward’s and St Joseph’s schools who often block almost the entire width of the pavement leaving only one or two feet for pedestrians.

"This makes it inconvenient and dangerous for other parents and children walking to school.”

Illegal parking in Buckingham Park, Aylesbury

Bucks Council is advising residents to report instances of dangerous parking directly to the police. Councillor Steven Broadbent said: “Unfortunately, where parked vehicles are not parked across dropped kerbs or in contravention of any marked restrictions, we have no powers to take any form of action such as issuing a Penalty Charge Notice. These powers rest solely with the police.