Leighton Buzzard tip reopened after explosives experts remove hand grenade

The road has also reopened

By Jo Robinson
22 minutes ago - 1 min read

A hand grenade found at Leighton Buzzard ‘tidy tip’ has now been removed and the road has reopened.

The Household Waste Recycling Centre, Shenley Hill Road, is now open to the public after the "suspicious device" was removed.

A specialist Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) was sent to the scene to deal with a hand grenade.

Leighton Buzzard 'tidy tip'. Image: Google.

Bedfordshire Police stated: "A suspicious device found at the Leighton Buzzard household waste recycling centre earlier has now been removed and the site in Shenley Hill Road has now reopened.

"Thank you everyone for your patience."

Bedfordshire Police has confirmed that the device was a hand grenade.

Police have not yet confirmed whether it was unexploded, or whether it had been deactivated prior to today’s incident.