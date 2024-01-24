Aylesbury man jailed for drug dealing offence after he was caught destroying his phone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Aylesbury man has been jailed after admitting to drug dealing offences, he drew the attention of the police after he was seen destoning a mobile phone.

Hammad Ali, aged 29, of Hancock Close, Aylesbury, pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to supply cocaine and cannabis. He also admitted to keeping an offensive weapon in a private place and having money gained through criminal activity. He also admitted to using a vehicle without the correct insurance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was sentenced last Wednesday (17 January) to two years and eight months’ imprisonment, he also forfeited nunchucks found at his home by Thames Valley Police officers, and was made to pay a victim surcharge.

Hammad Ali

On 11 October, 2023, police officers saw Ali driving a Lexus, he was tracked as he left the vehicle, and was seen destroying a mobile phone. At this point Thames Valley Police approached the 29-year-old. He was searched and arrested, the police found a mobile phone, £475 and cannabis resin, sometimes referred to as hash, on him.

His home was also searched by the police, who found cannabis buds, cannabis resin and cocaine, as well as a knife and a set of nunchucks, and £1,000. Ali was charged the following day.

Investigating officer, PC Levi Fensom of the Stronghold Team based at Aylesbury police station, said: “Ali was caught with drugs in his possession and it was clear he was looking to profit from the sale of class A.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We will continue to take strong action on drugs, investigating those who deal drugs and bringing them before the courts to face justice.

“Members of the public can play their part in helping us to remove drug dealers from our communities by reporting information to us, so we can use it to build intelligence and take action.

“Drugs cause untold harm in our communities, and following a robust investigation, Ali has been brought to justice.

“Anyone with information can contact us by calling 101 or by making a report online.