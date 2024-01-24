News you can trust since 1832
Register
BREAKING

Police sent to Aylesbury neighbourhood after increase in motor vehicle thefts

Police warn residents that they should not leave valuables in their car
By James Lowson
Published 24th Jan 2024, 11:21 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Extra police officers were patrolling an Aylesbury neighbourhood after an increase in vehicle thefts had been reported in the area.

Neighbourhood police officers visited Fairford Leys in response to an increase in attempted car thefts.

Police confirmed they spoke to residents about how to keep their belongings safe.

Most Popular
Officers visited the neighbourhood this morningOfficers visited the neighbourhood this morning
Officers visited the neighbourhood this morning
Read More
Thames Valley Police chief announces new strategy tackling retail crime

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “We managed to speak to a few residents that were also up early. Please can we remind all residents not to leave valuables in your car and make sure it's secure. Let's work together.”