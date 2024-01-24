Police sent to Aylesbury neighbourhood after increase in motor vehicle thefts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Extra police officers were patrolling an Aylesbury neighbourhood after an increase in vehicle thefts had been reported in the area.

Neighbourhood police officers visited Fairford Leys in response to an increase in attempted car thefts.

Police confirmed they spoke to residents about how to keep their belongings safe.

Officers visited the neighbourhood this morning