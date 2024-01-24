Police sent to Aylesbury neighbourhood after increase in motor vehicle thefts
and live on Freeview channel 276
Extra police officers were patrolling an Aylesbury neighbourhood after an increase in vehicle thefts had been reported in the area.
Neighbourhood police officers visited Fairford Leys in response to an increase in attempted car thefts.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Police confirmed they spoke to residents about how to keep their belongings safe.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “We managed to speak to a few residents that were also up early. Please can we remind all residents not to leave valuables in your car and make sure it's secure. Let's work together.”