Aylesbury man jailed after committing drug dealing offences whilst on bail for other crimes

He faces almost six years behind bars

A man from Aylesbury has received a near six-year jail sentence after he was caught offending whilst on bail for other offences.

Daniel Harpur-Andrews, 32, of Coventon Road, Aylesbury, was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison at Aylesbury Crown Court on Thursday (16 November).

On Wednesday 1 March, plain clothed Thames Valley Police officers detained and arrested Harpur-Andrews on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Daniel Harpur-Andrews

Thames Valley Police officers searched a house in connection to his arrest, where cannabis and weighing scales were found.

The police force gathered information of phones taken during its enquiries to identify another location suspected of being used for illegal activity. Cannabis, cocaine and cash was found at the second address.

Harpur-Andrews was charged with one count each of possession with intent to supply cannabis and cocaine and one count each of being concerned in the supply of the illegal substances.

Harpur-Andrews pleaded not guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, and guilty to the other three on 30 March.

He was released on bail.

On 6 September Harpur-Andrews was stopped by officers in the Meadowcroft area of Aylesbury.

Officers discovered he had £2,800 on him. Thames Valley Police searched an address linked to him and found a significant quantity of cocaine and cannabis, over £400 cash, along with weighing scales and related paraphernalia.

He was charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine and being concerned in the supply of the class A drug, he was also charged with possessing cannabis and criminal property.

On 7 September Harpur-Andrews pleaded guilty to all offences at Aylesbury Crown Court.

Investigating officer PC James Gordon, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We continue to tackle drug supply, offering no respite for offenders.