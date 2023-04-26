A man from Aylesbury was arrested and charged yesterday (25 April) for an alleged cocaine dealing offence.

A 29-year-old was cuffed yesterday afternoon and subsequently charged with one count of driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He was arrested just before 1pm, after being by stopped by Thames Valley Police officers on New Street in Aylesbury.

A 29-year-old for Aylesbury is due in court today

Following a search he was arrested on suspicion of possession with the intent to supply a class A drug, namely cocaine.

The man was kept in police custody overnight and is due to appear in court today.

A police force spokesman said: “If you’re concerned about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”