Aylesbury home shut down after 'numerous' anti-social behaviour reports

A home in Aylesbury has temporarily shut down

A closure order has been granted to tackle anti-social behaviour reported at a home in Aylesbury.

At Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court a partial closure order was obtained by authorities to stop people entering a house on Pluto Way.

Thames Valley Police said it has received numerous reports of anti-social behaviour taking place within the home.

The closure order has been granted for a three-month period, meaning it is a criminal offence for anyone other than those listed on the order to enter the property during that time period.