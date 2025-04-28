Aylesbury home shut down after 'numerous' anti-social behaviour reports
A closure order has been granted to tackle anti-social behaviour reported at a home in Aylesbury.
At Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court a partial closure order was obtained by authorities to stop people entering a house on Pluto Way.
Thames Valley Police said it has received numerous reports of anti-social behaviour taking place within the home.
The closure order has been granted for a three-month period, meaning it is a criminal offence for anyone other than those listed on the order to enter the property during that time period.