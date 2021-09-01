Aylesbury home evicted in suspected drugs line operation

Police officers evicted the occupants of a home in Aylesbury yesterday (31 August), they believed was being used to deal drugs.

The Aylesbury Vale Stronghold team completed an investigation identifying the home as part of a county drugs line.

Officers believe residents of the home were being exploited, enabling others to supply drugs from the property.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police

The home has now been closed, a Thames Valley Police spokesperson says this will enable the exploited parties to take ownership of their home.

Originally, officers decided to partially close the building, but have since completed a full scale eviction, believing this is the safest way to protect the young person being exploited.

The Thames Valley Police says this will also make the wider area a safer place for the community.

When the police references county lines it is detailing organised crime, where phone lines are used to supply drugs. Typically, this sees illegal substances moved from cities into smaller towns and rural areas.

The closed property in Aylesbury

Officers say the use of vulnerable people, including children and those with mental health or addiction issues is common. These people can often be exploited into distributing drugs often referred to as ‘drug running’.