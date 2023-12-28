Aylesbury garage owner convicted of stalking and causing distress
A business owner in Aylesbury has admitted to a stalking charge in court.
Martin Wooder, 37, of 1 Rabans Close, pleaded guilty to stalking, plus a further charge of causing alarm and distress at a recent court hearing.
At a Luton Magistrates Court hearing he was ordered to pay £100 to the victim, a £85 fee to the courts and a £114 surcharge. He has a restraining order preventing him from approaching the victim which lasts until 6 November 2025.
Magistrates also demanded the man, who owns Harlequin Garage, completes police-approved rehabilitation activities, and has to wear an electronic tag for over three months. This makes up part of the 18-month community order the Aylesbury mechanic was charged with.