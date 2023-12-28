He admitted to the charges at a recent court hearing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A business owner in Aylesbury has admitted to a stalking charge in court.

Martin Wooder, 37, of 1 Rabans Close, pleaded guilty to stalking, plus a further charge of causing alarm and distress at a recent court hearing.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was sentenced at Luton Magistrates Court

Advertisement

Advertisement

At a Luton Magistrates Court hearing he was ordered to pay £100 to the victim, a £85 fee to the courts and a £114 surcharge. He has a restraining order preventing him from approaching the victim which lasts until 6 November 2025.