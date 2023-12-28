News you can trust since 1832
Register
BREAKING

Aylesbury garage owner convicted of stalking and causing distress

He admitted to the charges at a recent court hearing
By James Lowson
Published 28th Dec 2023, 10:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A business owner in Aylesbury has admitted to a stalking charge in court.

Martin Wooder, 37, of 1 Rabans Close, pleaded guilty to stalking, plus a further charge of causing alarm and distress at a recent court hearing.

Read More
Two Aylesbury men named and charged in connection with Bucks thefts and burglary
He was sentenced at Luton Magistrates CourtHe was sentenced at Luton Magistrates Court
He was sentenced at Luton Magistrates Court
Most Popular

At a Luton Magistrates Court hearing he was ordered to pay £100 to the victim, a £85 fee to the courts and a £114 surcharge. He has a restraining order preventing him from approaching the victim which lasts until 6 November 2025.

Magistrates also demanded the man, who owns Harlequin Garage, completes police-approved rehabilitation activities, and has to wear an electronic tag for over three months. This makes up part of the 18-month community order the Aylesbury mechanic was charged with.