Aylesbury domestic abuser jailed for breaching injunction twice in a week

Przemyslaw Lazar has been sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to one count of breaching an anti-social behaviour order.

Thames Valley Police reported two incidents where Lazar had failed to abide by the agreements of his injunction.

He was spotted on 15 March in his car with a child who the 37-year-old is not allowed to be in contact with on Wendover Road in Aylesbury.

Przemyslaw Lazar

Just six days later the convicted domestic abuser was seen at the address of one of his victims, another clear breach.

In between the two incidents Lazar was arrested and charged with breaching his injunction, Thames Valley Police released the man on 15 March, ahead of a court case scheduled for 24 March.

The man of no fixed abode was sentenced to nine months in jail last Thursday (14 April), at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court.

An injunction was ordered after Lazar pushed a woman in the chest and kicked her leg.

He was previously been convicted of domestic abuse against two victims in Aylesbury, and aggressive and violent behaviour towards police officers.

Thames Valley Police revealed the details of his injunction, it states:

Engage in disorderly behaviour, such as shouting, verbal abuse, use foul language or threatening behaviour towards any person, including police officers and employees of the Chief Constable in any public place. Engage in the use or threatened use of violence of aggressive behaviour towards any person, including police officers and employees of the Chief Constable. Fail to follow reasonable requests given by police officers or employees of the Chief Constable. Enter the area surrounding Brooks Mews, Aylesbury Enter the area surrounding Cleveland Road, Aylesbury Enter the area surrounding Bearbrook School, Aylesbury

Also, Lazar must not instruct or encourage any other person to do anything that he is forbidden to do by the terms of the order.

Investigating officer PC Julie Price, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “Lazar breached this injunction twice in the space of a week, and he has now been sentenced to a term of imprisonment at court as a result.

“Thames Valley Police will continue to use Anti-Social Behaviour Orders to deter repeat domestic abuse offenders in order to safeguard vulnerable members in our community and deter offending.

“Thames Valley Police do not tolerate such behaviour and will always seek appropriate action to prevent this from occurring in our communities.