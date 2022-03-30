Attempted murder case opened after broad daylight stabbing in Aylesbury yesterday
A man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing which took place in broad daylight in Aylesbury yesterday (29 March).
The victim, a man in his 30s, who was stabbed on Walton Street at around 3:20pm, was rushed to hospital with stab wounds.
Thames Valley Police report the man is still in hospital receiving treatment.
A 28-year-old was cuffed following the attack on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, wounding with intent and attempted murder.
He remains in police custody.
Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Simon Tyas, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We believe this to be an isolated incident and following the arrest of a man, we are not looking for any further suspects.
“I am appealing to any witnesses, or anyone who may have information about this incident, to please come forward.
“If you have any CCTV footage or any dash-cam footage if you were in the area around the time, I’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.
“You can make a report by calling 101 or via our website, quoting reference 43220135947.
“Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”
Council officials advised motorists to avoid the area yesterday, due to heavy congestion, while a police inspection was ongoing on the busy road and surrounding areas.
All pedestrian access was blocked and no one was able to use the multi-storey car park nearby.