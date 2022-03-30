Attempted murder case opened after broad daylight stabbing in Aylesbury yesterday

The victim, a man in his 30s, who was stabbed on Walton Street at around 3:20pm, was rushed to hospital with stab wounds.

Thames Valley Police report the man is still in hospital receiving treatment.

A 28-year-old was cuffed following the attack on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, wounding with intent and attempted murder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He remains in police custody.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Simon Tyas, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We believe this to be an isolated incident and following the arrest of a man, we are not looking for any further suspects.

“I am appealing to any witnesses, or anyone who may have information about this incident, to please come forward.

“If you have any CCTV footage or any dash-cam footage if you were in the area around the time, I’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.

One arrest has been made in connection to the stabbing

“You can make a report by calling 101 or via our website, quoting reference 43220135947.

“Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”

Council officials advised motorists to avoid the area yesterday, due to heavy congestion, while a police inspection was ongoing on the busy road and surrounding areas.