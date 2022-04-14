Arrest made after teenage girl is raped twice in Aylesbury car park

One arrest has been made in connection to the two rapes which took place in a car park next to Aylesbury town centre.

By James Lowson
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 4:16 pm
Updated Thursday, 14th April 2022, 4:18 pm

An 18-year-old man from Aylesbury was arrested on suspicion of rape yesterday (13 April).

Thames Valley Police confirmed today that the man is still in police custody.

Teenage girl raped twice in Aylesbury town centre car park

An 18-year-old has been arrested

On Monday (April 11) evening between 6:30pm and 7:50pm a teenage girl was raped twice by the same person.

She was attacked both on the third and fifth floor of the car park near Aylesbury Waterside Theatre.

She was in Walton Street car park when she became isolated and was attacked.

Specially trained police officers are assisting the girl.

The authorities are still pleading to anyone with information to assist with their investigation.

People can do this by calling 101 or making a report on the Thames Valley Police website, quoting reference number 43220156535.