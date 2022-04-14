Arrest made after teenage girl is raped twice in Aylesbury car park

An 18-year-old man from Aylesbury was arrested on suspicion of rape yesterday (13 April).

Thames Valley Police confirmed today that the man is still in police custody.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An 18-year-old has been arrested

On Monday (April 11) evening between 6:30pm and 7:50pm a teenage girl was raped twice by the same person.

She was attacked both on the third and fifth floor of the car park near Aylesbury Waterside Theatre.

She was in Walton Street car park when she became isolated and was attacked.

Specially trained police officers are assisting the girl.

The authorities are still pleading to anyone with information to assist with their investigation.