Teenage girl raped twice in Aylesbury town centre car park

The victim became separated from friends in the Walton Street car park when a man raped her twice between 6:30pm and 7.50pm.

Police say the victim was raped twice in the car park, located by the canal behind the Buckinghamshire New University and Aylesbury Waterside Theatre. First on level five and then in the stairwell on level three.

Thames Valley Police report that the offender is described as a black African man, aged between 19 and 24, who is approximately five foot 11 inches tall or more, with a big face and a wide nose.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating the crime as a priority

He had his hood up with a blue item underneath and was wearing all black joggers, a puffa coat, shoes and a bum bag across his body, according to witness reports.

Detective Inspector Simon Tyas, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “The incident reported is naturally very concerning and the victim is being supported by specially trained officers at this time.

“I am appealing to anybody who was in the areas where the victim was between 6.30pm and 7.50pm on Monday to please contact Thames Valley Police if you believe you witnessed anything that can assist this investigation.

“I would also like to hear from anybody in the local area who may have been driving and has dash-cam, to please check this and contact us if it has captured anything.

“Also if anybody living nearby has CCTV installed, please check this and get in touch if it has captured anything that can assist us.

“I would like to re-assure the local community that we are investigating this as a priority.

“You can make a report on our website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220156535.