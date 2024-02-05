Appeal launched after woman is sexually assaulted in Aylesbury shopping centre
A woman was sexually assaulted at a shopping centre in Aylesbury.
Thames Valley Police has now launched an appeal in connection to the incident.
Between 5.25pm and 6pm on 15 December in Friars Square Shopping Centre, a man approached a woman and touched her inappropriately over her clothing, the police force has reported.
Investigating officer, PC Rio Ruci, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230561909.
“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”