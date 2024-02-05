News you can trust since 1832
Appeal launched after woman is sexually assaulted in Aylesbury shopping centre

The incident happened in a busy shopping centre
By James Lowson
Published 5th Feb 2024, 12:09 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 17:26 GMT
A woman was sexually assaulted at a shopping centre in Aylesbury.

Thames Valley Police has now launched an appeal in connection to the incident.

Between 5.25pm and 6pm on 15 December in Friars Square Shopping Centre, a man approached a woman and touched her inappropriately over her clothing, the police force has reported.

The police force has ended its search for a specific witnessThe police force has ended its search for a specific witness
Investigating officer, PC Rio Ruci, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230561909.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”

