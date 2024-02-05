Appeal launched after woman is sexually assaulted in Aylesbury shopping centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman was sexually assaulted at a shopping centre in Aylesbury.

Thames Valley Police has now launched an appeal in connection to the incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between 5.25pm and 6pm on 15 December in Friars Square Shopping Centre, a man approached a woman and touched her inappropriately over her clothing, the police force has reported.

The police force has ended its search for a specific witness

Investigating officer, PC Rio Ruci, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230561909.