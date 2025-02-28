Appeal after incident of exposure in Buckingham
It happened at around 10.15pm on Thursday February 20 on London Road when a woman was walking down the road, and saw a man stood at the side of the road who was inappropriately touching himself.
The offender is described by police as white, of slim build, around 5ft 7in and with short black hair.
At the time of the incident he was wearing a black jacket and black trousers.
Investigating officer PC Craig Thomas, said: “I’m appealing to anybody who believes they may have witnessed this incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.
“I’d also like to hear from anybody who may have been in the area and has dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage that may assist this investigation.
“You can make a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250086817.
“We are committed to addressing non-contact sexual offences and will investigate these crimes thoroughly.”