Police are appealing for information after an incident of exposure in Buckingham.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened at around 10.15pm on Thursday February 20 on London Road when a woman was walking down the road, and saw a man stood at the side of the road who was inappropriately touching himself.

The offender is described by police as white, of slim build, around 5ft 7in and with short black hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time of the incident he was wearing a black jacket and black trousers.

Police are appealing for information after an incident on London Road in Buckingham, when a man exposed himself to a woman

Investigating officer PC Craig Thomas, said: “I’m appealing to anybody who believes they may have witnessed this incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“I’d also like to hear from anybody who may have been in the area and has dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage that may assist this investigation.

“You can make a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250086817.

“We are committed to addressing non-contact sexual offences and will investigate these crimes thoroughly.”