Another indecent exposure incident reported in Aylesbury neighbourhood

Police believe the incident is linked to other indecent exposure cases reported in Aylesbury Vale
By James Lowson
Published 23rd May 2023, 17:27 BST- 2 min read

Another indecent exposure incident has been reported in the same Aylesbury estate.

Today (23 May) Thames Valley Police has reported an incident of indecent exposure in the Meadowcroft area of Aylesbury.

Police believe the incident is linked to a spate of flashing incidents reported in Aylesbury and Wendover over the past 12 months.

Police want to hear from others who may have been approached in a similar way
Police want to hear from others who may have been approached in a similar way
A man exposed himself to a woman along the riverside walk in the Meadowcroft area sometime between 12pm and 1pm on Friday 12 May.

Witness reports state the offender was a stocky white male. Previous incidents of exposure were reported to the authorities in Wendover between July last year and February this year.

Meadowcroft was one of the neighbourhoods where previous incidents were alleged to have taken place.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Oliver Powell, of Aylesbury CID, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this exposure incident to please come forward as soon as possible.

“We previously appealed for witnesses to exposure incidents with similar circumstances in February and January of this year.

“We are continuing to conduct a thorough investigation, following several lines of enquiry and are keeping an open mind as to whether this incident is linked to offences earlier in the year.

“Anyone with any information about this should call 101 or use our online form, quoting reference number 43220409793.

“All reports of exposure offences are dealt with seriously and robustly by police. If you witness indecent exposure, you should call us immediately on 999. This is a crime in progress and so it is appropriate to use our emergency line.

“Our neighbourhood team regularly patrol the Meadowcroft area as well as working closely with our partners to make sure everyone can feel safe in Aylesbury Vale.

“We also regularly review data submitted via the national StreetSafe reporting tool that allows you to anonymously flag areas where you feel unsafe to the local Community Safety Partnership.”