Motorcyclist in his 30s dies and driver seriously injured in A413 collision near Aylesbury
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on the A413 near Aylesbury.
The crash happened at about 5pm on Sunday, May 21, on the A413 near Hardwick village. It involved a silver-coloured Honda and a green Kawasaki motorcycle.
The driver of the motorcycle, a man in his 30s sadly died, and his family are being supported by specially trained officers. The driver of the Honda remains in hospital with serious injuries.
Investigating officer Sergeant Cate Paling, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please get in touch.
“We’d also ask any motorists with dash-cams and who were in the vicinity around the time of the incident to please check any footage in case it may have captured something that could help the investigation.
“Anyone with information can call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43230222696.”