News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022

Motorcyclist in his 30s dies and driver seriously injured in A413 collision near Aylesbury

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage
By Newsroom
Published 23rd May 2023, 15:23 BST- 1 min read

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on the A413 near Aylesbury.

The crash happened at about 5pm on Sunday, May 21, on the A413 near Hardwick village. It involved a silver-coloured Honda and a green Kawasaki motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man in his 30s sadly died, and his family are being supported by specially trained officers. The driver of the Honda remains in hospital with serious injuries.

The A413 was closed for several hours after the incidentThe A413 was closed for several hours after the incident
The A413 was closed for several hours after the incident
Most Popular

Investigating officer Sergeant Cate Paling, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please get in touch.

“We’d also ask any motorists with dash-cams and who were in the vicinity around the time of the incident to please check any footage in case it may have captured something that could help the investigation.

“Anyone with information can call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43230222696.”