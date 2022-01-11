3 arrests made over incident where thieves drove at police officers before fleeing towards Aylesbury

Three arrests have been made in connection to an incident in Bicester where car thieves attempted to run over police officers in Bicester.

Thames Valley Police confirmed today (January 11), that two men and a boy have been arrested in connection to the incident.

After deliberately driving towards two police officers one of the offenders sped through red lights on the A41 towards Aylesbury to avoid arrest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three arrests have been made in connection to the incident

On Sunday (January 9), a 21-year-old man from Eynsham, a 20-year-old man from Murcott, and a 16-year-old boy from Wellingborough were arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, assaulting a constable in the execution of their duty and, aiding and abetting dangerous driving.

A 21-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. All three have been released on bail until February 3.

On Friday afternoon at around 4:30pm in Graven Hill Road chaos ensued when two police officers attempted to stop two vehicles travelling in a convoy.

A stolen dark blue Volkswagen Golf R had its hazard lights on and was being pushed from behind by a bluey silver coloured Seat Altea.

Two offenders drove off in the Volkswagen, one jumped into the Seat which had the registration DY05ORJ.

It was the Seat driver who drove at the officers, who managed to jump out of the way, avoiding serious injury.

The driver continued towards Aylesbury driving off towards the A41, racing through red lights.

Another offender fled on foot towards the Graven Hill estate, specifically Westacott Road and Roberts Drive.

Detective Sergeant Tim Hawley, of the Priority Crime Team, based at Banbury police station, said: “We are continuing to appeal for witnesses as the incident happened in quite a busy area and must have stuck out.

“Anyone with information should call us on 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43220009070.