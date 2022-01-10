Police hunt pair who tried to run over two police officers before speeding through red lights towards Aylesbury

A Seat Altera was deliberately driven at two police officers in Bicester on Friday (January 7).

After nearly injuring the two officers, the car thief sped through multiple red lights to flee the scene on the A41 towards Aylesbury.

The offenders were spotted by Thames Valley Police officers when they were driving through Bicester in a convoy.

Two police officers were nearly run over in Bicester

At roughly 4:30pm two officers tried to stop the drivers of a stolen dark blue VW Golf R and a bluey silver coloured Seat Altera in Graven Hill Road.

The VW had its hazards on and was being pushed from behind by the Seat.

During the pair's altercation with the police, one of the offenders abandoned the VW to hop into the Seat.

Officers noted the registration of the Seat as DY05ORJ.

It was at this point that the Seat was driven directly at the two investigating officers who managed to jump out of the way.

To complete his escape from the police, the driver of the Seat sped through multiple red lights along the A41 towards Aylesbury.

While the driver was racing through red lights, the other offender fled on foot, going through the Graven Hill estate, specifically towards Westacott Road and Roberts Drive.

No arrests have been made at this stage of the investigation.

But the police has recovered the VW Golf R vehicle.

Investigating officer, PC Rachael McCreadie of the Incident and Crime Response team, said: “This was a serious incident and it was lucky that the two police officers who were deliberately driven at were not seriously injured or killed.

“I am appealing to any residents, motorists or pedestrians to check their mobile phones, dash cams and home CCTV to see if they have footage of the vehicles, suspicious persons in the area or the incident and to contact the force as soon as possible.

“The easiest way to contact the force is by calling 101 or visiting our website, quoting investigation reference number 43220009070.”