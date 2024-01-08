200 cannabis plants seized by armed police after raid on Aylesbury home

One arrest was made in connection to the raid

Police have seized approximately 200 cannabis plants after a raid of a home in Aylesbury.

On Friday evening (5 January) armed police officers broke into an unnamed home in the area and recovered illegal contraband. After a warrant was obtained, armed officers attended the Aylesbury address arresting one male who was spotted trying to flee the building.

A male was arrested on Friday

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “As officers entered via the front door, one male tried his luck going out the back. luckily he ran into a locked door and multiple police officers.”