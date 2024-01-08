200 cannabis plants seized by armed police after raid on Aylesbury home
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have seized approximately 200 cannabis plants after a raid of a home in Aylesbury.
On Friday evening (5 January) armed police officers broke into an unnamed home in the area and recovered illegal contraband. After a warrant was obtained, armed officers attended the Aylesbury address arresting one male who was spotted trying to flee the building.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “As officers entered via the front door, one male tried his luck going out the back. luckily he ran into a locked door and multiple police officers.”
The police force also revealed that the man remains in police custody after being formally charged and is awaiting further court appearances, and encouraged residents with information regarding drug dealing and cultivation to contact officers via the non-emergency number 101.