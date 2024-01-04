News you can trust since 1832
Update: Missing girl from Aylesbury found

Police confirmed she was located this afternoon
By James Lowson
Published 4th Jan 2024, 13:53 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 16:44 GMT
Thames Valley Police has ended its search for a missing girl from Aylesbury.

The police force confirmed this afternoon (4 January), that Brooke, 15, had been located. The teenager had been reported as missing earlier that day, and the police force had requested the public’s help locating her.

Brooke has been found safe and wellBrooke has been found safe and well
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police we can confirm that a missing girl from Aylesbury has been located.

“Brooke, aged 15, from Aylesbury has been located safely.

“We would like to thank the public and media for their support.”