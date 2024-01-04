Update: Missing girl from Aylesbury found
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thames Valley Police has ended its search for a missing girl from Aylesbury.
The police force confirmed this afternoon (4 January), that Brooke, 15, had been located. The teenager had been reported as missing earlier that day, and the police force had requested the public’s help locating her.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police we can confirm that a missing girl from Aylesbury has been located.
“Brooke, aged 15, from Aylesbury has been located safely.
“We would like to thank the public and media for their support.”