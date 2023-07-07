18 years after Aylesbury bomber launched 7/7 attack the police commissioner condemns 'abhorrent' and 'senseless' act

London’s Transport Commissioner has condemned the 7/7 bombings on the 18th anniversary of the devastating terrorist attack.

On 7 July, 2005, four men, including one living in Aylesbury, set of a series of coordinated suicide attacks killing 52 people and injuring more than 700 others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bombs were set off by the Islamic terrorists on tubes travelling through the London Underground, a fourth bomb was triggered on a double-decker bus.

LONDON - JUNE 28: In this handout image taken from CCTV footage showing Shahzad Tanweer and Germaine Lindsay entering the Underground at King's Cross to make a practice run for the July 7 suicide attacks, on June 28, 2005 in London. The three resulting explosions on London Underground trains and one on a bus killed at least 55 people people and injured 700 during the morning rush hour terrorist attacks. (Photo by Metropolitan Police via Getty Images)

Speaking 18 years after the attack, Commissioner Andy Lord, said: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the abhorrent and senseless attacks on London’s transport network that took 52 lives and injured more than 700 people.

“It was one of London’s darkest days and a day we will never forget. Our thanks will always go to the heroes of London whose response to the worst of humanity demonstrated the best of us. Transport workers, the emergency services and members of the public will always be remembered for helping those injured without a moment’s hesitation.”

Germaine Maurice Lindsay was one of the four bombers involved, he blew himself up on a tube going between King's Cross St Pancras and Russell Square station.

Samantha Lewthwaite was married to Lindsay at the time

Advertisement

Advertisement

His explosion killed 26 people who were also on the train when he set off the bomb attached to himself.

The murderer was just 19 at the time, he was born in Jamaica, but grew up in the UK. His family moved to West Yorkshire when he was five, it was not until his late teens that he moved to Bucks.

He came to Aylesbury with his then wife, Samantha Lewthwaite, a British convert to Islam.

She grew up in the town and attended the Grange School as a teenager.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lewthwaite is believed to be in Kenya now, and is wanted by Interpol in connection to a separate suspected terrorist attack.

Instantly, the coordinated suicide bombings became known as the worst act of terrorism ever committed on British soil.