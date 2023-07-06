35 arrests confirmed and 31 properties raided during Thames Valley Police £4.2m cannabis crackdown

Thames Valley Police has announced the results of its month-long crackdown on cannabis dealing throughout the policing area.

This morning (6 July) the police force confirmed that 35 arrests were made, 31 properties were searched, and £4,202,400 worth of cannabis was claimed.

Police officers throughout England and Wales were disrupting organised crime groups that deal the class B drug in June.

Some of the drugs claimed in June 2023

Thames Valley Police states that cultivation is intrinsically linked to serious criminality, with the drugs trade fuelling gang violence as groups compete for territory to carry out their criminal activities.

It believes that OCGs that deal the drug, also often complete criminal activity linked to longer sentences such as class A drug importation and supply, sexual exploitation, immigration crime, firearms offences, and money laundering.

Further data released by the police shows that 8,700 cannabis plants were seized, along with 28kg of packaged cannabis, £40,000 of dried cannabis, £5,870 in cash and 50 electronic devices including mobile phones, laptops and a CCTV system in the Thames Valley.

Thames Valley Police in action

The thinking behind the national project which all 43 police forces in England and Wales was to take a key source of revenue away from OCGS, while simultaneously apprehending many of those involved, safeguarding those being exploited, and increasing intelligence around how the networks operate.

Named, Operation Millie, Thames Valley Police has confirmed that among the 35 people arrested, some were accused of money laundering, as well as being involved in dealing the green drug.

Thames Valley Police has provided the following tips on how to spot a potential cannabis factory:

-Frequent visitors to a property at unsocial hours throughout the day and night.

-Blacked out windows or condensation on the windows, even when it is not cold outside.

-Bright lights in rooms throughout the night.

-Electricity meters being tampered with/altered and new cabling, sometimes leading to street lighting. High electricity bills could also be an indicator.

-A powerful, distinctive, sweet, sickly aroma and noise from fans.

-Lots of work or deliveries of equipment to an address, particularly those associated with growing plants indoors without soil such as heaters and lighting.

Chief Superintendent Jim Weems of Thames Valley Police said: “Cannabis factories are a very real local threat. Those tasked to look after the plants are often vulnerable and sometimes the victims of human trafficking and modern slavery.

“The size of criminal cannabis ‘factories’ means that damage is often caused to the properties themselves; the buildings can become dangerous as a result of fire risks, unlawful abstraction of electricity, fumes and water damage.

“Anyone with information about a potential cannabis factory or drug dealing can contact Thames Valley Police online or via 101. In an emergency always call 999.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.”

Steve Jupp, the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for Serious and Organised Crime, added: “We know that organised networks involved in cannabis production are also directly linked to an array of other serious criminality such as class A drug importation, modern slavery and wider violence and exploitation.