18-year-old with 'extreme right wing' views arrested on terrorism charges in town near Thame

Oliver Riley of The Meadows in Watlington faces three separate terrorism charges, Counter Terrorism Policing South East announced today (7 June).

Riley has been charged with three counts of possession of a document or record containing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism under Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

He was charged today, stock image (Photo by Joe Giddens, PA Images)

The 18-year-old has also been charged with providing a service to others that enables them to obtain, read, listen to or look at such a publication and intended or was reckless as to whether an effect of his conduct would be a direct or indirect encouragement or other inducement to the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism contrary to Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

Finally, Riley is charged with sending by means of a public electronic communications network a message that was grossly offensive contrary to Section 127 of the Communication Act 2003.

The CTPSE says Riley’s charges are linked to ‘Extreme Right Wing Terrorism’ ideology.

He was arrested last year on 12 October, he has been released on bail and is due in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 28 June.

A police spokesman said: “Every year thousands of reports from the public help police tackle the terrorist threat.

“If you see or hear something that doesn’t seem right, trust your instincts and ACT by reporting to police in confidence at gov.uk/ACT.

“Reporting won’t ruin lives, but it could save them. Action Counters Terrorism.