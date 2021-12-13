Car crashes into building and bus fire reported near Aylesbury

The emergency services were called out to two incidents near Aylesbury, a car crash and bus fire.

Yesterday afternoon (December 12), a car collided with a building on Mill Lane in Wingrave which caused a gas main to rupture.

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service logged the incident at 12:30pm, one fire engine was sent to the scene.

A Bucks Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "A gas main had been ruptured during the collision. A cordon was put in place and the electricity supply to the house was isolated.

"The incident was left in the hands of Thames Valley Police and the gas provider."

On Friday (December 10), firefighters were called out to extinguish the rear wheels of a bus which were flaming.

At 8:40am on Princes Risborough High Street, a small fire emerged at the back of the bus.