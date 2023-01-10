Bucks woman named as new director of national organisation

The Association of Professional Declutterers and Organisers (APDO), has appointed Amersham-based Jaime Frow as its new professional development director to continue building its training projects.

Joining the board after almost two years as professional development administrator for APDO, Jaime of Thoughtfully Organised Homes will lead the team providing education, training and support to help members start and grow their businesses in her new role. Jaime has been tasked with overseeing the expansion of APDO’s training portfolio over the coming year, offering further opportunities for established professional organisers as well as those who are new to the industry and seeking a career change.

Also joining the APDO board is Amanda Biggs, who runs her business Professionally Organised from Lancashire, as APDO’s new Membership Director. Amanda will be supporting APDO’s members, representing their views and fostering increased collaboration amongst peers to drive the industry forward. Amanda will also be working with the board to grow the association’s membership, and raise awareness of decluttering and organising as a profession.

Jaime Frow, APDO's new Professional Development Director and Founder of Thoughtfully Organised Homes

Siân Pelleschi, president of APDO, said: “These two new appointments reflect our continuing commitment to the professional development and growth of each of our individual members, our expanding association and our wider international community.”

Siân continued: “The board and I are delighted to welcome Jaime and Amanda, who we are confident will be instrumental in furthering our aims and objectives as an association.”APDO, the UK’s membership association for decluttering and organising professionals, was founded in 2004, and is a non-profit organisation.

It belongs to a global community of professional organising associations.