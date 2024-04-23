Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have confirmed a woman in her 70s from Buckinghamshire was killed in a two-vehicle collision yesterday (22 April).

A man in his 50s was also killed in the crash which took place on the A16 near Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man from Peterborough and a woman from Amersham were both killed in the crash, and two others were injured.

The crash happened near the 'blue bridge' on the A16 near Newborough

Cambridgeshire Police said a blue Volvo V40 heading north was in collision with a brown Toyota Prius going in the opposite direction, near to the “blue bridge”, towards Newborough, at about 3.30pm yesterday.

The brown Prius then collided with a red Ford Kuga travelling north.

Cambridgeshire Police have confirmed, a passenger in the Volvo, a woman in her 70s, from Amersham and the driver of the Prius, a man in his 50s from Peterborough, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of the Volvo, a man in his 70s, also from Amersham, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, with serious injuries, where he remains.

The Kuga driver, a man in his 60s, from Liverpool, suffered minor injuries.

Detective Inspector Garry Webb urged anyone with information about the crash, including those who had dashcam footage, to come forward to help in the investigation.

He said: “I would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage of the collision which could help us piece together what happened in the moments leading up to the crash.”