Aylesbury Vale man banned from owning dogs after his pets scared livestock at farm
A man from Aylesbury Vale has been temporarily banned from owning dogs after his pets scared livestock at a nearby farm.
Alex Milenkovic, 30, of Shipton Lee, Quainton, was also made to pay £1,200 in compensation to the victim and £3,500 to Thames Valley Police in kennelling costs at a hearing in Oxford Magistrates Court yesterday (22 April).
Milenkovic cannot own a dog for the next two years, after he pleaded guilty to being the owner of dogs worrying livestock and owning dogs that are out of control. He was acquitted of a further animal welfare charge relating to an incident near Quainton.
At around 9am on 19 February, three dogs belonging to Milenkovic escaped from his home and entered private farmland near Quainton. Thames Valley Police states that animals on the farm were scared by the dogs, before Milenkovic was able to restrain them.
Milenkovic was arrested three days later, and charged by the police force one day after that.
Investigating officer PC Ryan Dollery, of the Rural Crime Taskforce, said: “I am really pleased with this court result, disqualifying Alex Milenkovic from owning dogs for two years.
“Thames Valley Police take reports of dogs dangerously out of control and/or worrying livestock seriously and we will seek to take offenders to court, where necessary.”