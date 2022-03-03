Body of Aylesbury man reported missing after travelling to Dorset is found

A man from Dorset who was reported missing on Tuesday (1 March), has now been pronounced dead the police confirmed today (March 3).

John Murgatroyd, went missing, after he was last seen in Hartwell, Aylesbury, at around 10:30am on Tuesday.

Yesterday, John received emergency medical assistance from ambulance crews, but despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene, Thames Valley Police reports.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Murgatroyd

The 62-year-old was discovered by Dorset Police in the Dancing Ledge area of Swanage, after concerned witnesses had called the authorities.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: "There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

"Formal identification processes have not yet taken place but the family of Mr John Murgatroyd have been informed of the death.