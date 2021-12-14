Aylesbury Vale Covid update: Surge in confirmed cases, no virus-linked deaths reported
It is the highest number of cases confirmed in the area, in just one day for months
A significant rise in Covid cases has been reported in Aylesbury Vale today (December 14).
Today's government update confirmed a further 225 positive tests in the area, a significant increase from yesterday's total of 113.
Over the past seven days, case numbers in Aylesbury Vale has increased by 8.4% in comparison to the week before.
No virus-linked deaths were reported in the region today.
The government reports these deaths when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.
Case numbers have increased across the UK, with a further 59,610 positive tests discovered nationally in the past 24 hours.
A further 150 Covid-linked deaths were also recorded today.
In the past week cases confirmed has risen by 12.1% across the UK, deaths reported has declined by 6.5%.