Aylesbury Vale Covid update: Surge in confirmed cases, no virus-linked deaths reported

A significant rise in Covid cases has been reported in Aylesbury Vale today (December 14).

Today's government update confirmed a further 225 positive tests in the area, a significant increase from yesterday's total of 113.

Over the past seven days, case numbers in Aylesbury Vale has increased by 8.4% in comparison to the week before.

225 Covid cases were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale on December 14

No virus-linked deaths were reported in the region today.

The government reports these deaths when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

Case numbers have increased across the UK, with a further 59,610 positive tests discovered nationally in the past 24 hours.

A further 150 Covid-linked deaths were also recorded today.