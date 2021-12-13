Aylesbury Vale Covid update: No deaths reported, over 100 new cases confirmed

A further 113 Covid cases have been confirmed in Aylesbury Vale today (December 13), the latest government update shows.

In the past week 1,042 positive tests have been discovered in the area, a 1.1% rise from the week before.

No Covid-linked deaths were recorded in Aylesbury Vale in the past 24 hours.

The government reports virus linked deaths when someone dies within 28 days of testing positive.

In the past week one person died matching those circumstances in Aylesbury Vale.

In Bucks the Omicron mutation has been found in two Covid cases, according to UK Health Security Agency reports.

It also states 10 people have been hospitalised with the Omicron variant in England.

Across the UK a further 54,661 Covid cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, as well as 38 virus-linked deaths.