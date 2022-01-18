Aylesbury Vale Covid update: Four deaths recorded and over 300 cases confirmed

Four Covid-linked deaths were reported in Aylesbury Vale today (January 18), official figures from the government show.

It is the highest amount of deaths confirmed in just 24 hours in the area, since January 2021, when the UK was in lockdown.

Deaths are recorded as virus-related when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

355 Covid cases were recorded in Aylesbury Vale on January 18

In the past seven days, eight cases of this kind have been reported in Aylesbury Vale, which represents a 700% increase from the week prior.

Since the pandemic started, 379 virus-linked deaths have been recorded in Aylesbury Vale.

The government data also revealed a further 355 positive Covid cases in the area.

In the past week case numbers have fallen by 20.1% with 2,185 infections being announced in that time period.

Across the UK, a further 94,432 Covid cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours and 438 virus-linked deaths were confirmed, including the four in Aylesbury Vale.