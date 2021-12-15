Aylesbury school launches 3,364-mile woodpecker-themed fundraiser

Students and staff from an Aylesbury school have teamed up to launch a special woodpecker themed fundraiser for their end of year prom.

Five students and five staff members at MacIntyre School will cover 3,364 miles during their long term campaign.

All 10 fundraisers are from the 'Woodpecker Class' they will be doing a whole host of different activities between now and the end of the school year.

The woodpecker class at MacIntyre School

Among the creative ways school members will travel the 3,000-plus miles is: walking, skipping, running, cycling, swimming, even climbing the stairs.

The specific 3,364-mile distance was chosen as it is the same distance as travelling from Wingrave to Long Island in New York.

Why Long Island? It's the home of Quogue Wildlife Refuge, a conservation complex that is home to six different species of woodpecker.

Students have already began their virtual trek, the project officially began on November 25 2021, it runs until June 30 2022.

A school spokesperson said: "Eight students are set to graduate from MacIntyre School in July and the team would love for them to make memories that will last a lifetime, celebrate their achievements and have fun with their friends at their prom before embarking on a new adventure."

MacIntyre School provides education and care for children and young people aged between 10 and 19, with severe learning disabilities, autism and other complex needs.

As well as helping to fund an end-of-year send off, the money will go towards other unannounced school projects.

People can contribute to the fundraiser by accessing the woodpecker team's JustGiving page here.