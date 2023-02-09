Aylesbury school celebrates national wildlife initiative

Housebuilder Barratt David Wilson Homes has encouraged children at Kingsbrook View Primary Academy in Aylesbury to take part in the RSPB’s Big School’s Birdwatch (January 6 – 20 February 2023) initiative this year.

The housebuilder, currently building a selection of properties at its Kingsbrook development in Aylesbury, donated a bird table to help children create a home for native birds on their school grounds.

The Big Schools' Birdwatch is a simple survey pupils can complete to contribute to the Big Garden Birdwatch – the world's largest wildlife survey. The RSBP reports that 38 million birds have disappeared from the UK in the last 50 years, this severe decline underlines that nature is in crisis. The Big Garden Birdwatch helps monitor the birds whilst encouraging participants to welcome them into their gardens and balconies, offering them a safe space to rest and feed. Supplied by the RSPB, the bird table is made from sustainably sourced FSC-certified wood and will help attract natives of the species, such as blue tits, house sparrows, robins, wrens, and wagtails, to the school playground.

Kingsbrook View Primary Academy

Mr Turner, head of academy at Kingsbrook View Primary Academy, said: “We are passionate about teaching pupils from a young age the importance of preserving wildlife, so we are excited to now have our very own bird table within the school grounds. The pupils have really enjoyed thinking about where to place the table and have already devised a feeding routine to encourage the birds over.”

