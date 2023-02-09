Lord-Lieutenant is latest speaker in University of Buckingham Fireside Chats

The Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire will be the next guest speaker in the University of Buckingham’s Fireside Chats series, on Wednesday, February 22.

Countess Howe was brought up in Bucks, completed her BEd Hons degree at Cambridge then worked as a teacher in London. She returned to Bucks with her husband in 1986 to look after his family’s estate in Penn, where they brought up their four children. She has involved herself in school governorships and many local charitable causes, being appointed a Deputy Lieutenant of Bucks in 1995, and High Sheriff for the year 2010-11.

She was appointed Lord-Lieutenant of Bucks in 2020, succeeding Sir Henry Aubrey-Fletcher when he retired at the age of 75, after 14 years in the role. Lady Howe is the first woman to hold the office in Bucks.

Her Majesty's Lord-Lieutenants are the representatives of the Crown for each county in the United Kingdom. Lady Howe will give an insight into her role at a Fireside Chat with University of Buckingham vice-chancellor James Tooley at 6pm on Wednesday, February 22, at his Church Street residence, Ondaatje Hall. Doors open from 5.30pm for drinks.

Prof Tooley said: "The Lord-Lieutenant Of Buckinghamshire works incredibly hard. She carries out a huge variety of engagements.

"It will be fascinating to hear about the depth of her work and all the different organisations that she has been involved with. I hope lots of local residents come along to join students for the talk."