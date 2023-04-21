Aylesbury nursery children take part in Great British Spring Clean

Children at a nursery in Aylesbury participated in litter picking activities to mark this year’s Great British Spring Clean.

At Berryfields Day Nursery in Aylesbury, pre-schoolers have been showcasing their care for the environment by taking to the local area to pick up litter with community volunteers.

Having been inspired by the Great British Spring Clean, the country’s largest litter picking initiative organised by Keep Britain Tidy, children from the newly-opened setting on Nimrod Street were delighted to take to the pathways with the ‘Berry Pickers’, a local litter picking group, working together to remove the rubbish which was then appropriately disposed of.Back inside, children took part in themed activities and explored books to learn more about the negative effects of litter both on land and sea, as well as the ways they could help.

Berryfields Day Nursery clean up the local area

At Berryfields, children take part in sustainable activities all year round as part of the international Eco-Schools curriculum, from planting and growing vegetables to crafting with natural materials, promoting exceptional environmental awareness and conversation skills.Berryfields Day Nursery manager, Jessica D’Arcy said: “The children had a fantastic time taking part in the Great British Spring Clean and were so excited to tell their parents about the important work they had done. This was a brilliant way of aiding learning on the topic of litter whilst also helping to take care of our community.”The Great British Spring Clean took place from 17 March to 2 April 2023.

