Enjoy everything environmental at Buckingham’s fun family-friendly Spring Green Fair

For all those care about the environment and how it affects them – and those who want to enjoy a vibrant, family-friendly event – Buckingham’s Spring Green Fair returns to the Cattle Pens area on Sunday, April 23.

The free, fun and informative event, which runs from 10am to 2pm, showcases local sustainable businesses, with arts and crafts activities and advice on how to reduce both your environmental impact and your heating bills.

There will be live music from Buckingham Ukulele Group and a variety of stallholders specialising in handmade products. Bucks Community Energy will be there to talk about renewable energy and town councillors will be handing out packets of wildflower seeds to sow in your garden and help pollinating insects.

Scene from a previous Spring Green Fair

The Cycle Saviours from Milton Keynes Christian Foundation will be selling a small number of refurbished bikes, and accepting donated bikes and bike parts for reselling or recycling.

There will be springtime arts and crafts for everyone, upcycling bug hotels, and making bird feeders from recycled materials. Members of the Carbon Literacy Project and Bucks Council will be on hand to answer questions related to climate change and how to reduce carbon emissions.

Other stallholders will include include Community Energy Bucks, Waste Prevention Bucks, Berks, Bucks & Oxon Wildlife Trust (BBOWT), Rolling Oats refill van, Finca El Monte, Manor Farm Foods, Carbon Literacy Project, Women’s Institute, Men in Sheds, Friends of Bourton Meadow, Green Padbury Group, Dr Bike, Good to Bee, River Wardens, Buckingham Canal Society and Butterfly Conservation Group.

Cllr Robin Stuchbury, who chairs Buckingham Town Council’s Town Centre & Events Committee, said: “This year, in line with the town council’s Climate Emergency Action Plan, we will be celebrating the environment.

This year's Spring Green Fair takes place on Sunday, April 23

"Many local organisations are supporting the event. Please join us and be part of the future and hopefully together we will find some solutions to improve our local environment.

"We have been running this event for a number of years, knowing this important subject is something in which the community shares the ambition to improve the local environment where possible.