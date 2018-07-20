Another cat found beheaded in Walton Court

After three rabbits were reported mutilated last week, we've had a call from a lady whose beloved cat was decapitated and left for her to find.

The tail of the cat was also removed.

You can read the story here: https://www.bucksherald.co.uk/news/fears-the-u-k-cat-killer-has-returned-to-aylesbury-1-8571148

Daniella King, who lives in Walton Court found her cat beheaded, with no tail and no blood around her on Friday June 14.

She said: "I found my cat beheaded with her tail cut off, and no blood around her last month.

This seems to be the 'calling card' of the UK cat killer's victims, who are usually left mutilated and displayed in public.

Daniella said her cat was left in the middle of her back garden.

"She was placed in my back garden for me to see.

"It must have been after my step dad left for work at 7.10am.

"I'm so lucky that I got back at 8:15am to find her, if I hadn't my four year old sister would have found her and that would have been extremely traumatic."

Another cat was found poisioned on the Kingswood estate over the weekend, but it is not believed to be the work of the U.K Cat Killer.

The story is here: https://www.bucksherald.co.uk/news/fears-the-u-k-cat-killer-has-returned-to-aylesbury-1-8571148

